LG primaries: No faction in APC — Kaduna Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani has maintained that there is no faction in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Federal, State or local government levels.

Zailani expressed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

The speaker who was speaking ahead of the APC Local Councils primaries for the Kaduna State LG Polls billed for today maintained that the faction being insinuated is a figment of the authors’ imagination.

“I am surprised that an individual who is not popular, knowing he would lose the primaries in Igabi went all out trying to hide under a non-existent faction to try to make the primaries lose credibility.

“In the APC, from Federal to State to my Constituency Igabi LGA, there is no faction. We remain one big formidable family,” the Speaker was quoted.

Zailani who is also the Chairman of Northern Speakers Forum, therefore, also called on all party faithful to turn out in large numbers and elect the party’s candidates across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

