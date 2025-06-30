LG polls: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for APC at Lagos West rally

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn out in large numbers to vote for the party’s candidates in the July 12 council polls.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, made the call at the APC mega rally held in Ijanikin, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday.

Addressing party loyalists, Sanwo-olu encouraged the gathering to embark on house-to-house campaign, noting that the umbrella is either torn or burnt in Lagos state.

He said, “There is no umbrella in Lagos state. Has it either torn or burnt? Don’t let us disgrace our leaders. There is no other party in Lagos state that is doing what we are doing in Lagos state. It is only Lagos.

“There are a lot of ongoing projects in Lagos state. As members, we must be proud of our party. We must be proud of ourselves. We are progressives. We are doing well. May God make it easy for us.

“It is important for us as a political party to come out and vote. We are happy you all are carrying placards but it is more important for you to go out with your PVCs and vote for candidates of the party. Ensure you support the candidates of the party and defeat opposition candidates.”

Earlier in his remarks, State Chairman of the party, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi tasked members of the public to reward the good governance and developmental projects of the APC-led government at the centre and Lagos state by voting for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming council polls.

He said, “We are here to present our candidates for the local council polls to the public. Let me ask you this question: What do you have to give the president and the state government, who created an additional six LCDAs, infrastructure development and various opportunities for the districts?

“They are not asking for anything other than your votes. We need your votes to get our candidates into power. This is the time we must unite. Your party, the APC, has chosen wisely, it is for you to canvass and mobilise the people to come out in large numbers and vote for the candidates of the party. Let us tell the world that Badagry West 2 is for the APC.

“To the youth of this corridor, this is the time for you to show your appreciation for all the good things President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have done for us in the Lagos West senatorial district. We must show our appreciation by mobilising support for the party.

“I appeal to the CDC, our youths and market men and women, I appeal to you to support the party’s candidate by voting for them come July 12.”

Chairman, Campaign Council, Hon. Babatunde Balogun, charged the candidates and the aggrieved to unite in the interest of the party.

He also encouraged members and supporters at the APC mega rally to mobilise the grassroots and ensure that the party and its candidates record success at the polls.

He said, “The candidates on parade today are the flag-bearers of our party in the July 12 council polls. As our candidates, you must be capable enough to unite and mobilise the electorate for the task ahead.

“Many of you jostled for this position, now that you have been given the party ticket, I am appealing to you to unite the aggrieved and form a formidable force ahead of the council elections.”

A chieftain of the party and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, described the forthcoming polls as a litmus test on the 2027 presidential elections.

He said, “Let us bear in mind that the State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has announced that 7million voters are in Lagos. There is nothing stopping us from pulling 6 millions vote out of the total number. This is an opportunity for us to cast our votes and send a signal to the entire country that come 2027, APC shall win the presidency for President Bola Tinubu. This coming election is very important and I trust in your capacity to deliver.

“We don’t have any enemies anymore. Everybody is your friend. We have to live for today and tomorrow.”

Former Lagos State deputy governor, Princess Sarah Sosan acknowledged that women have the population, urging them to come out enmasse and vote for the ruling party.

She said, “I am happy for today. We will all live to reap the reward for our labour. We own the Nation and the home. We own everything, therefore let us come all out to vote in Lagos West 2. Let us make our father, the President, happy by encouraging all women and others to come out and vote.

“I congratulate our candidates and I also appealed to you all to work in harmony with all other aspirants for the work to translate into success.”

The APC mega rally also had in attendance members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), party executives, members of House of Representatives, representatives of ethnic groups, traders’ association, members and chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the APC in the council polls.

