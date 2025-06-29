LG polls: Lagos deputy gov urges support for APC candidates

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in the Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, across the state.

The deputy governor made the call at the APC Campaign Rally for Lagos East Senatorial District, held in Ikorodu on Saturday. He urged members to work harmoniously to ensure the party’s success at the polls, emphasizing that the APC remains the ideal party for Nigerians, having delivered on its mandate.

“I want all our party faithful to come out en masse to vote for all the party’s candidates. The party has provided many developmental projects we can leverage during the campaign.

“I have visited many of the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas, and I was surprised and impressed by the projects completed and commissioned by our current chairmen. This shows our performance level as a party. We have records, and we are loaded, not empty barrels,” he said.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and himself had personally commissioned many of these projects, alongside members of the National Assembly, noting that the party had numerous completed projects to campaign with.

Hamzat, while stressing that APC was the only party to organize such a mega rally to support its candidates, urged members to close ranks and avoid internal wrangling to ensure victory at the polls.

The deputy governor congratulated party members for having the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the current President of Nigeria, stating that he is working hard to improve citizens’ living standards. He cited the recent signing of four crucial bills aimed at reforming the nation’s taxation system as an example.

“So, we should consider ourselves fortunate to be doing well at the local, state, and national levels,” Hamzat said.

He urged the people to ignore naysayers and remain optimistic, assuring them that the country is moving forward.

Speaking earlier, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District, highlighted the vital role of grassroots participation in local government politics and development.

Abiru noted that the upcoming local government elections would significantly impact the development of the various localities and present an opportunity to consolidate APC’s progressive agenda across all LGs and LCDAs in the state.

“This event underscores the importance of the crucial role that the grassroots plays in local government politics and development.

“My dear people of Lagos East and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC remains committed to delivering impactful governance both in Lagos East and across Nigeria,” he said.

The senator urged Lagos East residents to begin mobilizing grassroots support from house to house, street to street, and corner to corner to secure victory for the party at the polls.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Lagos APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, appealed to party members to mobilize for the success of the upcoming elections, stressing that grassroots engagement was essential for community development.

“I want to plead with everyone—when we leave here, let’s make sure we knock on every door. Talk to your neighbors about the election and the progress APC has brought to your community.

“We must ensure we reach out to the electorate. Let’s all contribute our quota toward the success of the forthcoming local government election,” he said.

Ojelabi also urged aggrieved members over the party primaries to close ranks and work toward the party’s success.

A highlight of the rally was the presentation of party candidates for various local government and LCDA positions within the Lagos East Senatorial District.

