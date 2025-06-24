LG polls: Lagos APC presents candidates to Sanwo-Olu

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, on Tuesday, presented the chairmanship candidates of the party in the July 12 local council polls to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The chairmanship candidates, numbering 57 were presented to the governor at a parley organised by the governor at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking on the purpose of the parley, Chairman of Lagos APC, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said it was organised by the governor to interface with the party’s candidates and major stakeholders of the party ahead of the July 12 council polls.

Ojelabi appealed to party members and stakeholders to support the candidates presented to Sanwo-Olu and work to ensure their victory at the polls.

He said, “I appreciate the leadership of the party for the role they played since the emergence of our candidates. They have made sure that those who are aggrieved are appealed to; to accept the verdicts of the party.

“To the aspirants, I appreciate your perseverance and commitment to the party’s ideals. I enjoin you to let us work together as one big family. We cannot do otherwise other than to make our father, the president proud come July 12.

“To the candidates, I want you to utilise the opportunity that has been given to you to reach out to the aggrieved aspirants. You must know that you have the responsibility of piloting the affairs of your local government across all sectors. This, cannot be done alone.

“This is the time for all of us to do the needful so that the benefit of fuel subsidy will trickle down to the grassroots. No local government chairman must reside outside of his council area. If we have any report of such an act, the affected local council chairman will be sanctioned.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman, Campaign Council Hon. Tunde Balogun charged the candidates of the party to resolve all differences ahead of the council polls.

Balogun who was represented by the Secretary, Campaign Council, Hon. Razak Ajala also appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to rally round the candidates to ensure victory at the polls.

He said, “This parley is called to rejoice with candidates of the party for the July 12 council polls. I want to advise all the candidates on the need to use their platform to resolve any differences that might have occurred as a result of the outcome of the primary elections held on May 10.

“The fact that you are candidates of the party doesn’t make you the best of all aspirants. I make a passionate appeal to you to rally round other aspirants and party members and not see yourself as a sectional candidate but candidate of the party. I urge you all to go into the election as a united front so that we can achieve victory at the polls.”

Wife of the Governor, Mrs. (Dr) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-olu urged the women to lend their voices to the growth and development of the state and the local council.

She said, “The power of the women is in her voice. We have use it constructively for the development of the society. The objective of this parley is to improve on our state. Go into the society, the nooks and crannies of the community and mobilise for the party to ensure victory for the party.”

Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda urged all members to put their grudges behind them and work for the party.

She said, “I appreciate all attendees for stepping out for the party. This is the time to come out and work for the party. Let us put our grudges behind and come out to work for the party.”

Leader of the GAC, Prince (Dr.) Tajudeen Olusi urged the candidates to emulate the good works of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “Many of us have gone through the path you are treading today. I pray may you not be disgraced but for you not to be disgraced lies in your hands.

“If you do it well, the whole world is watching. Let the Governor be the standard of good deeds. I want you to emulate the good works of our President when he was Lagos State Governor and the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Don’t be eager to acquire wealth and riches. Be more concerned about bequeathing dividends of democracy to the people.

“Be concerned about what you can do to your community to improve their living condition. Be concerned about what you will do that will add substance and value to the party and not what will bring the party to disrepute.”

The parley had in attendance members of the state executive council, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders of the party from the three senatorial districts and the Southwest zone, state party and ward executives, members of the party from across the state, CDCs, NURTW, artisans, market men and women, ethnic groups and the clergy.