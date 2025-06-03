LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates reconciliation committee

Ahead of the July 12 local government polls in Lagos, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has inaugurated a reconciliation committee to address grievances among aspirants and party members.

The party’s spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo, disclosed that the committee was constituted to resolve conflicts and dissatisfaction triggered by the emergence of candidates following the local council primaries.

According to him, the committee has been decentralized into four groups to enhance efficiency and ensure timely delivery of its mandate.

He said, “It will be recalled that there have been pockets of protests over the outcome of the primaries and several petitions submitted to the Appeal Committee.

Following a review of the Appeal Committee’s reports, the party has resolved to activate its internal mechanism for conflict resolution and reconciliation to ensure we approach the elections as a united front.

The committee has been decentralized for ease of operation and to deliver on its mandate promptly.

The Lagos East Senatorial District committee is headed by Dr. Lateef Ibirogba, with Saheed Afonja, Sumbo Onitiri, and Sade Bakare as members.

The Lagos Central Senatorial District is led by former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.) Sarah Sosan, with Funso Ologunde, Adedoyin Banjo, and Adigun Olalekan as members.

The Lagos West 1 Senatorial District committee is chaired by Otunba Bode Oyedele, with Chief Jide Damazio, Alh. Aleshinloye, and Comfort Olalere as members.

The Lagos West 2 Senatorial District is led by Alh. Mutiu Are, with Hon. Jumoke Okoya, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi, and Adeola Rashidat serving as members.”

The State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, acknowledged the wealth of experience the committee members bring, noting that their backgrounds reflect diverse interests within the party.

He urged them to be thorough in their duties and assured that all aggrieved members would be pacified and encouraged to look forward to better days in a united party.

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

