LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates 40-man campaign council

Ahead of the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has inaugurated a 40-member campaign council.

The council, according to a statement by the party’s spokesman, Mogaji Oladejo, is headed by the immediate past State Chairman of the party and former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Babatunde Balogun with the Chairman of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, Hon. Razak Ajala as the Secretary.

According to the statement, the council is divided into 6 directorates namely Mobilization, Finance, Security, Media and Publicity, Electoral and Special Duties.

The directorates are respectively headed by Hon. Oyinlomo Danmole, Hon. Olufemi Daramola, Dr. Razak Balogun, Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, Barr. Ademola Sadiq and Dr. Lateef Ibirogba.

The party also appointed Hon. Adejoke Orelope Adefulire and Barr. Abimbola Hundeyin is co-ordinators for Lagos West Senatorial District while Hon. Abayomi Daramola and Chief (Mrs) Bolanle Olusanya are to co-ordinate Lagos Central and East Senatorial Districts respectively.

Chief Sunday Aboyade and Hon. Fatai Ayoola are the Deputy Co-ordinators for Lagos West Senatorial District.

In his remark, the State Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, congratulated the members of the council on the appointment.

He urged them to hit the ground running as the election is fast approaching. He admonished them to take the campaign to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure that the electorates are fully mobilized to vote massively for the party. He urged them to showcase the various landmark achievements of our state local governments across the state to woo the electorates.

In his response, Hon. Balogun reassured the party of the dedication of his entire team to deliver on their mandate and ensure that their performance will lay a solid foundation for our victory in the 2027 national elections.

The membership cuts across various interest groups and stakeholders in the party including the women, youths , artisans, non-indigenous members, members of the National and State Assemblies, State Cabinet members and members of the State Executive of APC.

