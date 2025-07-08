LG polls: Labour Party members join APC in Lagos

…promises to deliver Lagos for Tinubu in 2027

Scores of Labour Party (LP) members from four local government areas in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

The defectors, led by Prince Femi Badia, LP chairman in Apapa Local Government Area, promises to deliver the state for President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

They made the declaration at the APC mega rally held at the Teslim Balogun stadium on the Lagos Island, Lagos ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Badia cited the progressive nature of the APC and the good works of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, as reasons for dumping the Labour Party for the APC.

He said, “We are here to join the progressives. We are convinced by the food works of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu in Lagos state. We are here to declare our membership and also pledge our support for the reelection of President Tinubu come 2027. I can assure you that come Saturday, we will deliver our units.”

While presenting the APC flag to the defectors, the party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, congratulated the newcomers, commending them for identifying with the party.

He said, “I welcome you to APC and also congratulate you for doing the progressives. I congratulate you for identifying with the good works of our leader, President Bola Tinubu. I want you to know that in our party, hard work never go unnoticed.

They are here to join us having seen what we have achieved in Lagos. They felt it’s important to join the train of progress. We have with us our former Lagos state Chairman who sold our party’s ideology to them. He is here with the leader of the group to present them to the public.”

Speaking on the July 12 council polls, Ojelabi, expressed confidence in APC winning all the 20 local government areas and 37LCDAs on July 12, while calling the mega campaign a wrap.

He urged members of the party to reach out to non-Yoruba speaking residents in the state to vote for the party.

He said, “We started our campaign in peace and we are rounding it off today. We thank God we are alive hale and healthy.

I thank all the leadership of this senatorial district starting from Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the GAC leaders and the cabinet members from this district. All the ethnic nationalities and members of the state campaign team and our teeming supporters.

“Today, we are wrapping up our mega rally but the door to door is still going on. I appreciate all of you especially the women and the youths. We know your importance and how you have been supporting our party. I have no doubt that come July 12, you will cast your votes for the APC for a better future.

Our canvassers are there waiting for you. The women, youths and members are waiting for you. Go and mobilise. They have nothing to give to the people of Lagos state.

“This is the party that has been ruling Lagos State since 1999. We have been delivering. This is your government and this is the time to demonstrate loyalty and appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Leave the whole of Saturday for your future to vote for the candidates of the APC.

“I promise you our candidates will not disappoint you. They are going there to complement Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu. The opposition is in disarray. They are still pleading for LASIEC to accept their nomination.

“They have no structure. They have no substance and membership. What have they done that they wanted to takeover governance of Lagos state. APC is the party. I appeal to the CDC, our youths and market men and women, I appeal to you to support the party’s candidate by voting for them come July 12.”

The chairman, APC campaign council, Babatunde Balogun,described the defectors as conservative politicians who, according to him, have decided to join the progressive train.

He said, “We have some progressives member of the Lagos state electorate. They have been playing politics with party that is conservative. But today they have decided to change to the ways of the progressives. From Lagos Central and four local government, they have come to declare for Lagos APC.I want to call on their leader to address us briefly.

“It Is the turn of Lagos Central for the campaign of local election taking place on Saturday. What I’m seeing here is a spectacle, colorful and mammoth. I congratulate all the candidates for the Lagos Central.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman, GAC, Dr. Tajudeen Olusi charged all leaders, members and adult males and females to come out enmasse to vote the APC come July 12.

He said, “This is Lagos. This is Lagos Central. Let’s eulogise ourselves. The honour and garlands given to Lagos will never go into disrepute. I pray for all our candidates never be put to shame. So, I want to appeal to all our leaders and members to come out enmasse and work for the party.

“Our chances in the coming council polls are very bright because we have the population and quality representation but then we all have to come out and vote to make this happen.

“An adult if 18years must come out to vote. We have our manifestos that cover every aspect of our needs. I congratulate outgoing chairmen for their wonderful performance. This is no joke and as you are exiting the stage, I pray God grant you His mercy.

“I urge you to continue to support the party. There are 500 polling units across various constituencies therefore I am encouraging you to come out and also motivate voters to come out and support candidates.

Our symbol is broom and broom is for correction. So, come Saturday, come all out and do this all important work for the party. For those that are doing coalition, the sky is wide for all to strive.



“Lagos is a cosmopolitan city. We have our brothers from other parts of the country. They are part and parcel of Lagos state. We have the Lagos quarters of Igbo, Hausa, Itsekiri and other ethnic groups here in Lagos.

“I want to appeal to all ethnic groups in Lagos state to move out to support the APC. I want to thank you for your devotion despite the weather and other constraints, you are here to support the party.”

APC Vice Chairman in Lagos Central Senatorial District, Balogun Daramola, described the campaign rally as the mother of all rallies.

He said, “I welcome you to the mother of all rally. We are blessed to have good leaders in the Lagos Central Senatorial District. Our LOC has been going from door to door to ensure that we attain victory come July 12.

Let’s go out enmasse on Saturday and vote for our candidates. APC is the only party that has structure from the ward to the LG and to the State. Let utilize this structure and ensure we vote for the APC.”

Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda urged men and women to go for the broom symbol to cast their vote for the candidates of the APC.

She said, “All our leaders have spoken. They have encouraged us to come out on Saturday to vote for the APC, a party with the broom symbol. We are all in this together. I wish you all best of luck and on Saturday, we shall all come here to celebrate our victory.”

Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun said, “There is no state that is as develop as Lagos state. Don’t let us give our state to those that are unable to develop their state.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE