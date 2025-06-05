LG polls: Ex-Minister Olanrewaju faults Lagos APC reconciliation committee

Former Minister of Communications, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), has questioned the rationale behind the establishment of a reconciliation committee by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) concerning the local government polls scheduled for 12 July 2025.

He argued that the move amounted to a deceptive strategy aimed at denying indigenes inclusive political participation within the ruling party.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State chapter of the APC inaugurated its reconciliation committee on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, after announcing its formation on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

The committee was established to address conflicts that arose from the party’s primary election for chairmanship and councillorship candidates ahead of local elections across 57 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Olanrewaju, who is also a trustee of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, a group advocating for the aspirations of Lagos State indigenes, expressed his concerns in a statement reacting to the development.

He questioned the purpose of the committee, given that indigenes were allegedly sidelined and denied nominations and selections as candidates for chairmanship and councillorship seats in the elections.

The former minister, while condemning the move, highlighted that the marginalisation of indigenous Lagosians was no longer a subtle concern but visibly apparent at every level. He remarked, “Except these indigenes who are members of the party are ready for the deceptive strategy of their party, I wish them ‘Bon Voyage.'”

Furthermore, Olanrewaju criticised the intent behind the reconciliation committee, alleging that party policies and political actions had been designed to promote hegemony and impose non-indigenes over the interests of Lagos indigenes.

According to him, approximately 70 per cent of successful candidates for the 12 July 2025 elections share a common trait of being non-indigenes. He pointed out that this development continued to raise troubling questions about whether Lagos State had been captured and transformed into a “No Man’s Land” under the APC leadership.

“There is a silent purge of the state’s indigenes, excluding them from inclusive participation in favour of non-indigenous members of their party.

“The spirit of maximisation is a fundamental issue plaguing the party’s organisational system in Lagos State. The party must change.

“The role of maximalist leadership in Lagos State APC has often been observed through the exercise of political power and authority by a few powerful political elites, among whom are their sons and daughters. This political action often leads to the imposition of unqualified candidates. The slogan that embodies the maximalist order is ‘Baba s’ope,'” he added.

