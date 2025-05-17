LG poll: Lagos Mainland deputy council chair pledges all-inclusive, people-centred govt

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Jubril Kolawole Emilagba, has pledged an all-inclusive and people-centred administration.

Emilagba who is currently the vice-chairman of the council area made the pledge at a victory prayer organised in his honour by friends and associates following his emergence as the candidate of his party for the forthcoming local government polls scheduled to hold July 12.

Addressing the gathering of party loyalists, eminent clerics and members of the party, he commended party leaders and members, the traditional ruler of Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, LGA chairman, Prince Abiodun Fagba and all members of his caucus for their supports.

He said, “We had an election within our caucus of 15 members. I would say it was a keenly contested election. I thank all our leaders and members for entrusting me with their mandate.

“I must also commend High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye for his supports both physically, financially and spiritually. I cannot forget in a hurry the contributions of our party Chairman, Prince Abiodun Fagba and other members of the party. Importantly, I commend those that didn’t vote for me because if they did and I garnered all the votes, they would say the process was rigged.

“Let me say this, I was closed to Hon. Jide Jimoh but he didn’t influence anybody to vote for me. He prayed and asked God to be my guide and protector. Let us all pray for God’s guidance to be able to guide us to the right path to be able to deliver on the good things we have promised.

“I appreciate everyone that supporter the journey right from day one to this day. I don’t have any excuse not to perform. I have been in government, I’m not a learner therefore by the end of this year, you must have been seeing our good works and the dividends of democracy.

“But as we strive to deliver on the good works, I cannot isolate my chairperson, Hon. Omolola Essien because there is continuity in governance.

“I want us to be patient with us. We cannot be in position all at the same time. We cannot lead at the same time but its important for us to be patient because God appoints at will. With patience, everything will be more than enough. But I’m assuring everyone that we will operate an all-inclusive government.”

In his lecture, Chief Imam of Ebute Meta (West) Central Mosque, Sheikh Abdul-Razaq Shuaib, urged leader and the led to be patient, forgiven and put Allah first in all they do.

The cleric also admonished Hon. Emilagba to be forgiven and embrace all his opponents.

He said, “The people know that you are a humble soul. He is easy going and everybody knows that its your turn because you’ve served your predecessors. We must follow with patient to reap the fruit of our labor. We must advise ourselves and not be pushy to be able to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I have seen those that advised that you decamp during the days you were denied an opportunity to represent but he has been steadfast and remain in the party.

“Let us hold our party and be united in good deeds. We must sacrifice for us to enjoy and reap the dividends of democracy. Let’s relate with ourselves in truth and respect our leaders.”

