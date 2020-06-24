LG Electronics restates importance of technology in peoples lives

LG Electronics, has said that it is becoming clearer every day that the way people are using technology to spend quality time with loved ones, engage with businesses and perform their jobs, is fundamentally shifting.

Working from home, according to a research conducted by LG, discovered that it can boost employee productivity, improve work/life balance and foster better mental health (not to mention reduce pollution from commuters).

Increasing adoption of smart devices, it said technology proliferation, development of the semiconductor industry, and increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) are centrifugal factors indicating the growth of the consumer electronic market. Technology will continue to enrich lives.

It said, according to a report by the world’s largest research storeResearchAndMarkets.com, the global consumer electronics industry is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period 2019-2025. Surging demand for products such as televisions, smartphones, and wearable devices are one of the primary driving factors for the global consumer electronic market.

One global brand, whose products and services have enabled its customers to connect and entertain themselves while spending quality time at home is LG Electronics.

The South Korean company’s 21st-century products from water purifiers to air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs offer adaptable, efficient, and innovative ways work-life balance has been attained today.

Discussion In the last two decades, LG has taken a lead in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, 8K technology; dived into gaming innovation, Nano Cell, OLED, projector, and introduced some of the best TVs with high-quality resolution. It’s range of TVs has covered all the new innovations in OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, ULTRA HD 4K TVs, Smart TVs, and LED TVs.

