LG Electronics organises OLED TV Gaming grand finale event

LG Electronics took the gaming experience of its customers to a new height as the company staged the grand finale of its OLED TV Gaming Challenge at fhe Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

LG is the first consumer electronics brand to independently launch a gaming campaign-LG OLED Gaming challenge, making it one of the largest e-sports competitions in Nigeria for game lovers. It was initiated in 2018, which marks the 1st season of the competition for gamers. The challenge has since then turned out to be an annual contest for gamers to show their skills, experience the fantastic features of OLED and battle with one another for a prize- OLED TV.

The company thrilled its teeming customers with its newest OLED TVs which offer blazing speed and stunning colour reproduction through NVIDIA G-SYNC. LG’s OLED TVs are the first and only in the market today that are G-SYNC compatible.

The grand finale event saw the contestants- winners of the 6 seasons compete for an OLED65c9 TV and a cash prize of one million naira.

According to Mr Vanjamin Kim, General Manager, Home Entertainment Division, LG Electronics West Africa, the initiative is for lovers of video game to demonstrate the beauty and the uniqueness of the ‘depth of black’ in OLED TV, especially when gaming on it.

“We intend to have more of this kind of gaming challenge to engage more of our consumers who love gaming. It’s an avenue to reward our customers and promote LG OLED TVs as the best TV for gaming. With exceptional picture quality, low input lag and an ultra-fast response time, LG OLED TVs have already earned a reputation for delivering an optimized gaming performance,” he said.

Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa also added, “the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility raises the bar once more, guaranteeing even more immersive big-screen PC gaming on the company’s industry-leading 4K OLED models, available in 55 to 77 inch screen sizes. G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR.”

The company’s latest OLED TV models support a variety of popular HDR formats that further elevate the gaming experience. Users can play compatible titles in dynamic HDR10 or Dolby Vision (at up to 120 frames per second for Full HD content) taking advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC), and variable refresh rate (VRR).

“With the G-SYNC firmware there is no lagging, tearing or stuttering while playing super-fast Games and watching fast moving contents”, he stated.

The grand winner, Mr Junior Imaji, Pro-gamer said: “It was quite tough and an interesting battlefield but I am elated to emerge as the winner. The one million naira cash is the in-thing and the OLED TV is dope! I hope this platform that LG has created for gamers continue to grow stronger and birth more opportunities for professional gamers and amateurs.”

The OLED TV Gaming Challenge has been held in different states – Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and the season 7 ended in style as winners exalted LG for creating such exciting platform for gaming and TV lovers.

