Ahead of this year’s Hotel Managers Conference slated to hold between July 13 and 14 in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, the organisers of the annual event have unveiled LG Electronics Nigeria as the headline sponsor.

This year’s gathering, which is the fifth edition of the yearly conference, is tagged ‘Owerri 2023,’ with the theme, Performance Management: Managers and Owners Dilemma.

Speaking on this development, Convener of the conference, Mr Olugbenga Sunday, who is also the Lead Consultant at Tojum Hospitality, promoter of Ibarapa Tourism, expressed his delight over the partnership, noting that, ‘‘LG Electronics is a very big and globally recognised conglomerate in the electronics, home appliances, chemicals and telecommunication industries.

“This sponsorship speaks volumes about how far HMC has come and cementing the multiple values and business potentials the platform brings to the table with its mentorship, capacity building and influence reaching partnership of about 600 hotels and hospitality outfits managers, Chief Executives and owners across Nigeria while influencing almost 6,000 hotel personnel in Nigeria alone.’’

Mr Samuel Odenusi, B2B2C Sales Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, disclosed the reason for the sponsorship. “At the beginning of the year when my team and I were charting the course of marketing activities, we resolved that doing more of collaborations this year will help the brand a great deal.

“Hence the reason to search for such platforms, HMC popped up and we reached out and we decided that this is it.”

He noted that LG Electronics has high expectations as they participate in the conference, saying that participants attending the conference would be exposed to in-depth information about LG products that will add value to their business, and have access to enticing discount on LG products, and lots more.

He went further to explain that delegates and participants would stand a chance to win exciting prices from raffle draws.

“Engaging atmosphere, interactive event and first hand feedback are part of LG’s priority expectations at the conference while anticipating to close beautiful deals,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…