The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Afolabi Afuwape, has disclosed that election into the 20 Local Government Areas in the state would hold soon.

The commissioner in an interview with journalists over the weekend stated that the state government would soon constitute an electoral board for the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to conduct the election.

He explained that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed a Permanent Secretary for OGSIEC, which according to him was an indication that the stage is set for the conduct of the election.

Afuwape noted that the Commission would give three-month notice to all political parties for preparation.

“We are preparing for Local Government Election. You can see in the last appointment of Permanent Secretaries, somebody was moved to OGSIEC as the Permanent Secretary, that means we are thinking of having the board of OGSIEC soon and preparing for Local Government Election.

“The Board, when constituted, will have to prepare for the election at least within a period not less than two to three months, while constitutionally, OGSIEC will have to give three months notice to allow all political parties to prepare themselves for the election.” the Commissioner said.

According to him, the dwindling economy has been the major constraints for Local Governments to undertake capital projects, adding that a large chunk of their allocation is being expended on recurrent expenditures.

He stated that in his readiness to revive Local Government Councils in the State, Governor Dapo Abiodun recently gave them grants to embark on capital projects needed in their respective council areas, with a promise to do more if the grant was judiciously utilized.

