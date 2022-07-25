LG election: We will resist omission, rigging to defeat APC ― PDP

Latest News
By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
We will resist omission, Adeleke's victory signal APC, Exercise absolute faith in Allah, Kogi PDP inaugurates 12-member reconciliation committee, Kogi PDP reconciliation committee, Retrieve party’s mandate , Osun PDP appeal, PDP reschedules congresses, Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, Gale of withdrawal trails PDP, Crisis rocks Imo PDP, Diden Amori win PDP, PDP primaries: Bauchi, Edo 2023: We are set, Only elected delegates PDP, PDP rejects tenure , Abia has no delegate, Plateau PDP tasks members,Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election, Abia PDP Working Committee, PDP NWC sets up, 125 PDP aspirants risk, PDP panel disqualifies two, PDP screening committee disqualifies six senatorial aspirants in Kogi, PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP, Court restrains PDP over the dissolution of Ondo Local Government Exco, PDP over national delegate list,on, Lagos PDP calls for cancellation of Assembly, Reps Primaries

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has vowed to resist omission by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) in the forthcoming local government election slated to hold on July 30, 2022.

The State Chairman of PDP Hon. Tochukwu Okorie stated this on Sunday during the distribution of electoral materials for the conduct of the local government primaries at the party Secretariat Abakaliki Enugu road.

According to him, PDP remains a party to beat in the state as APC only exists in the government house.

He then called on EBSIEC to reduce the amount for the nomination form for the candidates as the timing by the commission is prompt. Okorie however appealed to the commission to extend the election.

“Today we had primary elections across the wards and local government areas, for the forthcoming council elections, the EBSIEC organised elections. So, far so good, it has ended and we are collating results.

“I know that candidates will emerge across the local government areas of the state. We have candidates for both local government Chairmanship and ward councillorship positions.

“No matter how confident I am, the bottom line is that we are going to raise alarm any time we see omission by EBSIEC that will jeopardize the credible conduct of the election.

“PDP is part of IPAC, just like APC is also part of IPAC. If IPAC said something, it was all the parties’ decision. Having said that, I think that it’s outrageous on the side of the nomination form for the candidates. One million naira for Local Government Chairmanship candidate and two hundred thousand naira for the ward councillorship candidates are outrageous. I’m of the view that EBSIEC should review that.

“Notwithstanding the party crises, which I admit, but the PDP is the party to beat even It’s one person remains in the party. APC actually stands for the chance. It’s no secret, go to the media, we know that some takeaway some regards who are like butterflies because APC has not been existing in this state. It exists only in the government house.

“Our participation in the election doesn’t really mean that we are comfortable with everything that is done. One of those things we are not comfortable with is the promptness of the time. The 30 days notice of the election, is just inadequate. And by way of appeal, I will suggest that the EBSIEC should consider shifting the election”, he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


LG election: We will resist omission, rigging to defeat APC ― PDP

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More