LG election: We will resist omission, rigging to defeat APC ― PDP

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has vowed to resist omission by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) in the forthcoming local government election slated to hold on July 30, 2022.

The State Chairman of PDP Hon. Tochukwu Okorie stated this on Sunday during the distribution of electoral materials for the conduct of the local government primaries at the party Secretariat Abakaliki Enugu road.

According to him, PDP remains a party to beat in the state as APC only exists in the government house.

He then called on EBSIEC to reduce the amount for the nomination form for the candidates as the timing by the commission is prompt. Okorie however appealed to the commission to extend the election.

“Today we had primary elections across the wards and local government areas, for the forthcoming council elections, the EBSIEC organised elections. So, far so good, it has ended and we are collating results.

“I know that candidates will emerge across the local government areas of the state. We have candidates for both local government Chairmanship and ward councillorship positions.

“No matter how confident I am, the bottom line is that we are going to raise alarm any time we see omission by EBSIEC that will jeopardize the credible conduct of the election.

“PDP is part of IPAC, just like APC is also part of IPAC. If IPAC said something, it was all the parties’ decision. Having said that, I think that it’s outrageous on the side of the nomination form for the candidates. One million naira for Local Government Chairmanship candidate and two hundred thousand naira for the ward councillorship candidates are outrageous. I’m of the view that EBSIEC should review that.

“Notwithstanding the party crises, which I admit, but the PDP is the party to beat even It’s one person remains in the party. APC actually stands for the chance. It’s no secret, go to the media, we know that some takeaway some regards who are like butterflies because APC has not been existing in this state. It exists only in the government house.

“Our participation in the election doesn’t really mean that we are comfortable with everything that is done. One of those things we are not comfortable with is the promptness of the time. The 30 days notice of the election, is just inadequate. And by way of appeal, I will suggest that the EBSIEC should consider shifting the election”, he said.

