LG election: Our interest will not supersede public interest, says OYSIEC boss

The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission,( OYSIEC), Aare Isiaka Olagunju, has disclosed that the commission would not engage in any activity that will affect the interest of the public because of personal gains at all stages of electoral processes.

Olagunju, made this known during the courtesy call of members of the board to Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State,(BCOS), Ibadan.

The board chairman hinted that concerted efforts would be made to change the perception of the public on forms of conducting local government elections over the years to enhance massive participation during the poll.

While commending the leadership of BCOS for adding value to various communities through its lofty programmes, Olagunju, reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct a transparent election that citizens of the state would be proud of.

He said. “Our plan is to conduct an election that is transparent and acceptable to all, an election that every citizen would be proud of.

“Also, our personal interest will not be above the interest of the people and a level playground would be adopted to ensure all political parties participate in the poll.”

He thereafter sought for the support of relevant stakeholders in the electoral processes with a view to achieving a hitch-free local government election.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Prince Dotun Oyelade, expressed confidence in the leadership of the commission considering the track record of the members.

Prince Oyelade, who frowned at the happenings during the last Local Government Elections in the state, assured the team of maximum support of the corporation towards a successful poll.

” We do not envisage probably there will be any challenges concerning the mandate which His Excellency gave to you, which is to principally conduct free, fair elections that will be acceptable to all ”

” We don’t envisage any challenges from your team because you as the leader, did not have political colourations which you will not start now.”

” On our part at Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, we are privileged to have you here as the first point of call. Our doors are not closed for anything you might be needed from us. ”

