LG election: Niger govt declares Thursday public holiday

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has declared Thursday, 10th November 2022 as a state-wide public holiday.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane explained that the public holiday is to enable Citizens of the State to actively participate by going to the polling units and casting their ballots in the State’s Local Government Elections.

The SSG further disclosed that during the election period, markets and offices shall be closed and the movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

According to the SSG, “Government is urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Thursday, 10th November 2022, as this presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the Local Government level.”

The statement revealed that Governor Sani Bello has directed all security agencies in the state to ensure violence-free elections, stressing that the government is committed to safeguarding and guaranteeing a hitch-free process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Our Fallen Heroes, Heroines Victims Of A Failed Society ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the fallen heroes and heroines of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who died putting their lives in line, were victims of a failed society, disclosing that the group had so far lost over 5000 members in the course of the struggle to liberate the Yoruba race…

2023: We Won’t Allow Detractors To Cause Division In Oyo PDP, Says Oyelese

A chieftain of the PDP and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll…

Awarding Qatar World Cup a mistake, says Blatter

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”, BBC reported. Blatter, 86, was president of world football’s governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.…