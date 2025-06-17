LG disputes: Fresh security beef-up in all Osun council headquarters

PDP, APC in counterclaims over Appeal Court judgment

OSUN State Police Command, on Monday, beefed up security in all the 30 local government and area councils of the state to avert an imminent clash between members of the ruling Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) laying claims to the control of the councils.

The deployment of police personnel followed a tip-off from some quarters that some sympathizers to the cause of the APC and that of the PDP were poised for a showdown following last Friday’s judgment on the disputes over which party controls the local government issues.

The Nigerian Tribune observed that the prompt deployment prevented a breakdown of law and order as the rage between PDP members and their APC counterparts continued over the existing stalemate on which party should administer the councils.

At some local government headquarters like Olorunda, Osogbo, Egbedore, Boluwaduro and Ila. Mobile and conventional police officers, as well as some officers of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps were seen manning the places to ensure peace and order.

One of the Police officers, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune and pleaded to remain anonymous, claimed some suspected hoodlums initially came out but quickly retreated because of the presence of the law enforcement personnel.

“We were dispatched to this place to maintain peace and orderliness and to ensure, there is no pandemonium in the council. A group of miscreants and hoodlums was seen very early on Monday morning, but immediately, they saw policemen on the ground, they ran away,” he said.

Speaking on the deployment of the personnel, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, Mr. Zachariah Abiodun Ojelabi explained that their presence was to maintain peace in all parts of the state.

Ojelabi stressed: “Our duty is to provide security to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order. We are not into politics; we are just to ensure safety. Our deployment has been done and I urge the people of Osun State to go about their businesses.”

Also commenting on the issue, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman for PDP, Sarafadeen Awotunde said they were for peace and orderliness in the state.

“We are not interested in disrupting the peace and good governance we are enjoying in Osun State under Governor Ademola Adeleke. Resumption does not matter to us for now but the developmental projects that we are enjoying in Osun State.

“The Court of Appeal that gave the judgment on Friday knows the next step to take to chase out those hooligans. The government is continuing. We respect the rule of law; this issue is not between Osun APC and PDP but APC against the people of Osun State,” he claimed.

Also, the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Osun for the APC, Abiodun Idowu, maintained that the party officials remained the lawful occupants of the council offices.

“The keys to the councils are with us. We have an enrollment order confirming our legitimacy. Let the PDP’s illegal officials show the police their own enrollment order.

“There is no fear; we are in control of the local governments, which is why our enrollment order made the Inspector General of Police deploy its men to us. No fear; Osun residents should go about their normal businesses,” Idowu advised.

