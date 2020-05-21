LG chairman, vice-chairman impeached in Zamfara 

The chairman, Maradun local government council, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar and his vice Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru have been impeached for alleged gross misconduct and incompetence.

Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting held on Thursday in Maradun, Councillor representing Dosara/Birnin Kaya ward, Kabiru Muhammad Danwanti said 9 out of the 10 councillors took the decision.

According to him, the chairman and his vice were unable to discharge their duties as provided by the 1999 constitution as well as the fourth schedule and section 22(2) of the local government law of 2013.

Danwanti who is also the speaker of the council also alleged that the chairman since inception has refused to conduct council meetings contrary to local government law of Zamfara State section 28(1) that provides for meeting at least once a month.

“Based on the foregoing, we the undersigned here pass impeachment resolution on the executive chairman, Hon. Ahmad Abubakar and his vice, Hon. Shehu Muhammad Faru of Maradun local government today 21st May 2020,” he declared.

“Meanwhile, from today 21st May 2020, we the honourable councillors have resolved and agreed that the councillor representing Maradun South Hon. Mohammed Sirajo Madugu shall serve and take over as the substantive Executive chairman, Maradun local government council pending the expiration of our tenure,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story

‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’

CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story