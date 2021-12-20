LG boss orders arrest of traffic violators over incessant accidents

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Worried by the spate of accidents in recent times that have claimed several lives in the area, Chairman of Bogoro LG, Iliya Habila has warned that henceforth, drivers arrested for recklessness will be prosecuted based on traffic laws.

The Council Boss who lamented that most of the road users are under the influence of alcohol and other dangerous substances, directed personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Police and others to ensure that the laws are applied appropriately.

The Executive Chairman who was speaking on Monday in Bogoro during the special 2021 Christmas Carol, said that “I am worried the way drivers are driving recklessly these days, no regards for traffic rules, no caution, no concern for other road users. Something must be done to curb this unwanted destruction of innocent lives”.

He lamented that, “in the last one week, we have lost a number of lives through accidents caused by recklessness on the roads. We appeal to road users to please observe and adhere to traffic rules all the time particularly in this festive season when traffic volume has increased”.

He therefore warned tipper drivers who drive at night without headlights and standard beaking systems to desist, put their tippers in perfect condition before playing the roads declaring failure to do so will lead to impounding of such lorries.

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

