 LG boss commends Ogun governor on creation of Transport Ministry

The Chairman, Transition Committee, Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Olugbenga Olugbile, has commended the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for creating the Ministry of Transportation in the state.

According to a statement issued by Tope Oyekan, the Director of Information, Education and Sports of the local government, Olugbile gave this commendation while speaking during the inspection by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Gbenga Dairo, to the Lagos Garage, one of the public motor parks in Ijebu Ode.

According to the local government boss: “I am very optimistic that the transportation sector in Ogun State will be reorganised and that our local governments stand a better opportunity of having their infrastructure more developed, particularly, the road networks.”

Earlier in his address, Mr Dairo said the state is in a process of transformation masterplan, and there is need to visit the local government areas and identify challenges being faced in the transportation sector, and subsequently proffer lasting solutions to them.

The state government, according to the commissioner is working on making mobility easier for all, particularly, public transportation, through the provision of motorable roads.

While at the motor park, the commissioner had interactions with the transport unions as he also monitored the compliance of motorists and commuters with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Dairo had earlier held meeting with Mr Olugbile; Head of Local Government Administration, Dr. Adeolu Olufowobi, and the Director of Works, Mr Olufisan Osiyale.