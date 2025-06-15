LG boss charges youths on unity, dedication to transforming lives of young Nigerians

Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Babatunde Oyetola Diya, has charged youth leaders across Ogun State to remain united and committed to the collective goal of transforming the lives of young people through purposeful leadership and visionary action.

He made the call during the second quarter youth management meeting of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ogun State chapter, at the Oladipo Diya Library in Odogbolu.

The event brought together youth leaders, heads of voluntary youth organisations, and stakeholders from all 20 local government areas of the state.

While delivering his keynote address as the chief host of the meeting, Diya emphasised the indispensable role of strategic investment in youth development.

“The future of Ogun State hinges on the capabilities of responsible, educated, and visionary youth leaders,” he declared. “Our commitment to their growth must remain unwavering, because our society can only thrive when young people are empowered to lead with integrity and purpose.”

As a show of support to the council’s activities, Diya made a financial donation to strengthen the operational capacity of the state youth council.

This is just as the council honoured him with the ‘Friend of the Council’ award for his consistent support and commitment to youth empowerment initiatives.

NYCN State Chairman, Akolawole Shoremi, earlier in his welcome remarks, commended the youth stakeholders for their dedication and resilience.

He highlighted key initiatives currently on the council’s agenda, including the Ogun Youth Leadership Summit, Ogun Youth Recreational Arena, Youth Health Insurance Scheme, and a call for the establishment of a Ministry of Youth Development.

Shoremi also expressed profound appreciation to LG chairman, describing him as “a true blessing to Ogun State,” and praising Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration for endorsing a leader so invested in youth inclusion and progress.

“Governor Abiodun’s support for Diya’s chairmanship remains one of the greatest favors ever bestowed upon the youth constituency,” Shoremi said.

Also at the event, the youth of Odogbolu Local Government presented the 2024 Role Model of the Year Award to Shoremi, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to youth development across the state. The award was presented to him by Diya.

The gathering also celebrated the appointment of Prince Adeleke Adebajo, the eighth State NYCN Chairman, as the pioneer general manager of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for Odogbolu Local Government, marking a significant milestone in youth inclusion at the local government level.

In his closing remarks, Diya urged the leadership of the Youth Council to remain focused, united, and committed to the transformation agenda. “This administration will continue to stand with our youth. We believe in your potential, and we are proud to partner with you in shaping the future of Ogun State,” he said.

The meeting concluded with renewed energy among attendees, who pledged to sustain collaboration across all LGAs for the greater good of Ogun State’s youth.