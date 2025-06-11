LG autonomy: Supreme Court ruling must stand — Senator Karimi

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi has revealed that President Bola Tinubu and by extension, the National Assembly should not be held responsible for the slow or near-non Implementation of the Supreme Court judgement granting local government financial autonomy, barely about a year ago.

Karimi who spoke while giving an account of his stewardship in the last two years in the 10th Senate during a media parley at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Lokoja said President Tinubu’s vision leading to the favourable judgement of the Supreme Court is aimed to free the people from slavery and underdevelopment, which starts with financial autonomy for the third tier of government.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the President in his effort to bring good governance close to the people at the grassroots.

His words, “The provisions of Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, (As Amended) within Chapter 7, Part 1, deals with the finality of determinations by the Supreme Court. It states that no appeal can be made to any other body or person from a decision of the Supreme Court, except for the powers of the President or a state Governor regarding the prerogative of mercy. In essence, this section establishes the Supreme Court as the final arbiter of legal disputes within the country, with its decisions being binding and unappealable.

“Without prejudice to the powers of the President or of the Governor of a state with respect to the prerogative of mercy, no appeal shall lie with any other body or person(s) to revalidate the already determined matter or dispute by the Supreme Court.

In view of the provisions of the above section of the Constitution, Senator Karimi was asked during the interactive session to explain why the Senate has not deemed it fit to give any legislative backing to the Supreme Court judgement of the 11th July, 2024 on local government autonomy.

Responding, the lawmaker described the Supreme Court judgement granting full LG autonomy to the Councils as the President’s trump card to legally and holistically address the local government challenges once and for all.

“That was why the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation went to Supreme Court to institute that case”, he said.

He emphasized the importance of local government autonomy, stating that case instituted by the Attorney General at the Supreme Court, and midwived by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment and support for a functional local government system in the country.

He further streesed that “As a means of solving local government problems, the president wants autonomy for local government. If the Federal Government of Nigeria doesn’t want local government autonomy, it wouldn’t have instituted the case in the first place. And for us in the National Assembly, we are fully in support of local government autonomy and the steps so far taken to restore proper governance at the local level in Nigeria.

“I don’t want to say much about it before when I came in. But we will talk about it. Local government autonomy must come to stay. It’s not for National Assembly alone but for the good of every Nigerian, therefore, it is a fight for all of us, because if we keep quiet, that autonomy will not stand. But if we talk, it will stand. I am not the one who brought this question in. Somebody brought it, but I have to speak to it. And I have to speak the truth always. Some people are not interested in this local government autonomy”.

Senator Karimi noted that the leadership of the National Assembly, including the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, were in full support of the Local Government Autonomy.

He added, “And let me tell you—go and check—what is happening there differs from State to State. If you go to some states now, they are already enjoying it. I don’t know whether we are enjoying it fully here yet, because I don’t want to be quoted out of context before somebody will go and tell the government that Senator Karimi said they are not doing local government autonomy in Kogi State, but somebody asked the question, and the person has the right to ask the question. And we have the right to answer. The President brought about that case to free the people from slavery. That is the interest of President Tinubu.

“Somebody equally asked me, why am I backing President Tinubu. I will back him and I will back him and back him continuously because the man has the interest of the people. All these hardships we are talking about are not of his own creation, but he has the passion for us to develop or grow to our fullest potential.

“Before Nigeria can get to the promised land, hardship must come. But it will not last forever, it will go. Let’s free the people from slavery. Let what belongs to the people go back to the people. That is what the President is out to do by instituting the case on LG autonomy in the Supreme Court. And let me tell you, nobody has the power to override that Supreme Court judgment. Anybody that is doing it is doing it at his own peril”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE