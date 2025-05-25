Leye Bunmi Falode emerges global president of Great Ife Alumni Association

Leye Bunmi Falode, Esq., has been elected Global President of the Great Ife Alumni Association at the 26th Biennial Convention held on 23 May 2025, at the African Centre of Excellence, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The convention brought together delegates from various branches across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Leye Falode is a distinguished alumnus with an impressive academic background — a Bachelor of Education (History), Obafemi Awolowo University (1989); Master of Public Administration (MPA), Obafemi Awolowo University; and LL.B, Obafemi Awolowo University (2002).

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2008. He also obtained an LL.M from Obafemi Awolowo University and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Law.

Falode has extensive experience in public service, legal practice, and the hospitality industry. He served as Senior Special Assistant to former Osun State Governors and as Chairman of the Osun State Rent Tribunal. He is currently the Principal Partner at L.B. Falode & Co. (Law Firm) and CEO of El Bee Grandeur Hotel and Lounge, Osogbo.

Before his election as Global President, Falode served in various capacities including Chairman of the Great Ife Alumni Association, Osogbo Branch; Vice-President (South West); Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee; and Member of the Alumni Centre Management Committee, among others.

With his wealth of experience, Falode is expected to lead the association to greater heights.

