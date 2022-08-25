Level one housemates saw me as a threat and planned my eviction —Khalid

Why did you decide to be part of the show?

I have always wanted to sell myself, show people what I can do and for the longest time people have always been telling me that you are going to make it big. Although I know it was kind of an ambiguous statement, you never know where you are going to make it and a lot of people just kept telling me that I would be a great addition to the Big Brother show. Personally, I always wanted to be on the biggest platform to sell myself and also, I am family-oriented. I love them to death and I want to do something to help them.

How would you describe your relationship with Daniella?

She’s my girlfriend. I really care about her ehhhrh and it’s something I see going forward. However, I feel like people are focusing on the wrong things but at the end of the day that’s what brings buzz to the show. On the whole room and duvet episode, nothing happened. I have been saying it all week and I am the kind of person that I don’t like to repeat myself on certain things. Saying it over and over is tiring. People who want to believe would always believe what they want. I have seen the video and I have seen how controversial it is and I understand why people would believe that anything happened. But it was something that we personally talked about and decided that we would never let it get that far and it is what it is so if you believe it fine. At the end of the day, I don’t want somebody I care about to be dragged in the mud.

What do you feel made level one housemates nominate you for eviction?

The level one housemate definitely saw me as a threat. You know for the first nomination if Hermes could nominate me then definitely they would see it as a reason to feel I was a threat as I also showed myself during the game it was a collective effort but they didn’t know that they just saw as the most energetic person and they decided to nominate me. And they listened to Hermes though he doesn’t speak much his actions and they have carried him as a leader figure in that house so they were scared and that’s why I was nominated. I didn’t feel offended by it. To me, it was a compliment.

What would you say was your highlight in the house?

I enjoyed my time with Daniella, my talks with the entire housemates like Beauty, you know those were really welcoming people. The task were amazing and strenuous. We always came prepared and when we didn’t come prepared we found the opportunity to get to know each other even more. We were a full functioning team.

So now that you are out of the house who would you be rooting for?

I will definitely be rooting for Daniella, Hermes, Phyna, these are amazing people. I won’t say my favourite but they are really strong people in the house and also Chomzy. Although, I don’t know her personally, she’s competitive and I respect that Eloswag also has so much energy also Bryann. He is a real one and he is also highly misunderstood because he is passionate about what he wants. So I am rooting for a lot of people so may the best man or woman win.

What are your plans going forward?

I will be going into sneakers designs, real estate, basketball, fashion also being a brand ambassador for legit brands and also promoting good content and presenting them well. Recently I have been asked if I want to go into presenting and I never knew I had the knack for it so I am definitely going to give it a shot among other things and I am also going to take my time and gather a good team cause at the end of the day you can’t do this alone it would overwhelm you.

Any plan to relocate to Lagos?

I have said it to myself I am comfortable in Abuja and comfortability kills success so I want to dive into that fear and move in to Lagos God willing sooner than expected. I have also always wanted to get my own place so I am actually considering it.