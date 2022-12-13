Letter to the electorate towards a redefined Nigeria

It is with a bleeding heart that I write to you, fellow Nigerians; we have remained culprits of the previous election. Since the re-election of the present administration in 2019 until now, we move around with invisible chains on our hands and legs due to the choices we made at the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. For some, it wasn’t a choice out of being knowledgeable of the candidates they had voted for. They had either played a guess game or simply voted because all they wanted was a new president. For others, they had exchanged the country’s general good for a number of temporary benefits such as money, food items, positions, among other promises. At the electioneering venues, some politicians bought votes from the electorate, for their party candidates. Unknown to them, they have traded four years of happiness for some cash. This set of persons took a selfish decision thinking it would be all-good until the last days of the administration. A large amount of them are currently in great regrets for the decisions they made, as it is evidenced in the current status of the country. Some of the 2019 voters were well informed and were convinced of their choices during the election. Well, all the voters knew the results were going to seal the country’s faith for four years and whatever the outcome may be, they had to hope for another time to vote in a new candidate. But, is that all that there is to a Nigerian election?

Dear Nigerians, we had ballot box snatchers, disruptors of polling unit activities, shooting and killing of innocent INEC officials and many more unfortunate incidents which made some of us unhappy about the results which possibly had led the country to where it is today. For instance, Obiam Sampson Chimene’s in “The Nigerian State and Electoral Violence: An Analysis of the 2019 Presidential General Election in Nigeria” (IOSR Journal of Humanities And Social Science (IOSR-JHSS)Volume 26, Issue 3, Series 4, March. 2021) mentioned that according to the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) (2019, p. 5), the 2019 presidential election faced various challenges that affected the election. Let us, as one, ensure the next four years hold no record of couples killing each other over meal, students and roommates using their colleagues for money ritual, suicides due to poverty, depressive living, kidnapping, insecurity, social injustice, economic instability, academic strike, unemployment, poor health system, and hunger amidst many other unpleasant experiences. Let the 2023 presidential election be the advent of beautiful experiences in our country, Nigeria! Nigeria can be an example for many other countries and the world if we choose the general good over every other bias such as tribe, religion, political party and personal interests, today.

Okesola Olugbenga, Ibadan

