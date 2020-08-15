Let’s use our resources to develop our region, Umahi tells South-East people

Chairman South East Governor’s forum and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, has called on South-East leaders, businessmen and the people to come together and use their resources to develop their region.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, during the inauguration of state community policing committee members.

Addressing the committee members, the governor noted that there was the need for the region to come together. He then urged them to inject love in their affairs for self-realisation rather than blackmailing the leadership of South-East.

“No amount of blackmail or social media war against the leadership of South-East will ginger us to go to senseless wars.

“Those who felt civil war some of them are still alive and when they talk, they talk differently. We have no reason to engage differently and so it is for South-East to come together and use their resources and do charity begins at home.

“South-East should come together and live like brothers and sisters and inject love in the affairs of our people this is the beginning of self-realisation,” he said.

Umahi also urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar to remove the state from Zone 13 headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Anambra State.

According to him, the state cannot belong to zone 13. He asked for Ebonyi to be allowed to be in Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State where it was after being in Zone 6 Calabar, Cross River State.

He explained further that the state was not ripe to be in zone 13, adding that he doesn’t know who smuggled Ebonyi to Zone 13 which he said has bad roads and insecurity.

“Ebonyi has not reached the level of being in Zone 13. You must know your level to succeed in life. I moved our people from Calabar to Umahia. I don’t know who smuggled us to Awka.

“I have told IG that we cannot be in Awka. One, the roads, two insecurity, three there is so much money around that place and we don’t have money. Let us be in Umahia and the road is straight forward. So, the best the IG will do for us is to allow us to be in Umuahia. We are in Umuahia and that is where we want to be,” he said

In his remarks, Inspector-General of Police, who was represented by DIG Celestine Okoye, Supervising DIG South-East zone, described community policing as very simple.

“Community policing is going to assist us very well so that we will be able to guard our communities. We have been invaded with lots of problems including civil problems which we are turning to criminal problems. Community policing will address some of these problems,” he said.