Let’s stand up to terror ― Okotie

The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church Oregun, Lagos, Rev. Chris Okotie, has urged Nigerians not to run away from their fatherland because of the current security situation of the country.

In a brief statement released to the media, Rev. Okotie said Nigerians should stand up to the challenges posed by terrorists, kidnappers and other violent criminals rather than abandon the country to the aggressors.

He quoted scriptures extensively to support his admonitions.

Rev. Okotie spoke in reaction to comments on social media, in which some prominent citizens were urging Nigerians to be prepared to escape from the country in view of the deteriorating security situation of the country.

The clergyman said, “David faced Goliath. Some trust in chariots and horses as veritable escapist instrumentality. But we will remember the name of the Lord. The hireling runs but the true shepherd repels the canine monstrosity of the old fox. No uncircumcised Philistine will annex the inheritance of the saints in light in Nigeria.

“They lurk in our forests in covert stratagem. They parade our streets, byways and high ways in subtle disguise. Yet Jehovah has discovered their witty inventions. His indignation will consume them in holy jealously. Fear not beloved of the Lord for there is a sound of going in the tops of the mulberry trees.

“The armies of heaven are marshalled forth on our behalf. Remember, the taunting of Ishmael will not cause Isaac to lose the inheritance. So, stand your ground. Having done all, STAND!!

“Our God is Jehovah Sabaoth, the mighty God Almighty. Of whom shall we be afraid? Jesus Christ, Jehovah-Victor is the Ark of God and leads his army. Arise! Arise!, soldiers of the cross. Time to take the battle to the gate.”

