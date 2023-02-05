By Oluwole Ige

The General Overseer of At Thy Word Evangelical Ministry, Oluyole, Ibadan, Reverend Canon Sunday Adeyemo, on Friday, tasked Nigerians to seek the face of God and shun inducement from politicians as the country prepares for the general election.

He emphasised the need for all to pray and seek the direction of God in choosing the right leaders that will provide responsive and mass friendly governance for the people.

Adeyemo, who spoke during an interview with Sunday Tribune in Ibadan, stated that “what is currently happening in Nigeria is an eye opener for the people for them to seek God’s face in choosing their leaders in the coming election.”

According to him, “with what we are passing through now, everyone should be mentally alert and shun monetary and material inducements from politicians who need their votes. All of us should seek the face of God to choose for us.

“If God decides to choose leaders for a particular country, even if the people choose leaders that are not virtuous, God can change such leaders through his powers to redirect them on the path of virtues and deliver good governance.

“I want to implore our people to unite in prayer so that God can choose the right leadership for us as a nation in this general election. Nigerians should not succumb to inducements from politicians. These peanuts from politicians cannot take us anywhere. Rather, we may be mortgaging our future through such ignoble acts.”

He, however, bemoaned the policy of the Federal Government to redesign the naira, describing it as untimely and causing untold hardship for the people.

