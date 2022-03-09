Let’s rise up and rally support for PDP, Eyitayo Jegede tells members

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has appealed to critical stakeholders and other members of the party to rise up and rally support for the party in order to build a stronger platform that will be difficult to beat in any election.

Jegede who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the presentation of two vehicles donated to the party by one of the senatorial aspirants from Ondo South Senatorial District, Mr Godday Erewa, stressed the need for leaders and members of the party to work as a team for the success of the party in the next election.

He maintained that the party remained the only hope of Nigerians being the only democratic party in the country, and urged members to come together to build the party.

He commended Erewa for his contributions towards the development of the party in the state, while he called on members to emulate the former gubernatorial aspirant in promoting the party.

Speaking while presenting the vehicles, Erewa said the presentation was part of the promises made after reconstructing the burnt party Secretariat of the PDP during the EndSARS crisis.

According to him, the vehicles were made available for the smooth running of the party activities and in preparation for the 2023 general elections, while he reassured the party of his commitment towards the development of the party.

It will be recalled that Erewa demolished and reconstructed the State PDP Secretariat and delivered a new furnished structure with state of art facilities within a month.

Speaking at the event, the state party Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adams commended Erewa for being magnanimous in building the party and giving out the two vehicles to the party officials despite the economic crisis the country is facing, saying the vehicles would ease the mobility problem the party was facing.

Leaders of the party at the presentation include former deputy governor, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru, Dr Tayo Dairo, Chief Tayo Gbakinro, Chief Segun Adegoke, PDP State working committee members, House of Assembly members among others.

