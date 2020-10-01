Let’s renew our commitment to nationhood, Adelabu charges Nigerians

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has charged Nigerians and the people of the state to use the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary to renew their commitment to nationhood.

Adelabu, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the country’s diamond anniversary.

The Parakoyi of Ibadanland also called for prayers for the country’s greatness in a press statement personally signed by him and made available to the news in Ibadan, on Thursday.

He said although the Coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the economy, Nigerians, he noted, have always demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity, an attribute he said would see the country through the pandemic.

“It gladdens my heart that the efforts of the economic team put together by Mr President to reverse the situation have started yielding fruits. Though it may look slow, we shall eventually get the country back on track.

“We should be patient and give necessary support. I am convinced that despite the challenges confronting the country, I see a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel.

“This is the time for us to renew our faith in the country and rally round our leaders to bring an end to insecurity and the poverty ravaging the land.”

Adelabu charged all who are beating the drum of division to rise above the present travail and come up with lasting solutions to the multi-various challenges before the nation.

“We can only rise and grow up to meet with countries of the world, in line with the visions of our founding fathers by remaining as an indivisible nation, where everyone has the opportunity to realise their potentialities,” he said.

He also commended the valour of men of the armed forces who are fighting to bring an end to insurgency while praising those who have paid the supreme sacrifice for their gallantry and heroism, saying their efforts shall not be in vain.

Adelabu urged the people of Oyo State to continue to keep faith with him and the APC, saying “We have continued to watch happenings in our state, we know a lot of areas which need improvement, intervention and which are adversely affecting our environment and the life of our people, we however appeal for patience and continued support as the Almighty God takes us to that promised land.”

