By Oluwatoyin Malik

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division Nigeria Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo Ibadan, Major General Mohammed Usman, has charged security stakeholders to partner with the Division to tackle all forms of criminalities in their respective areas of responsibility.

Major General Usman made the call at the Major General JM Inienger Sports Complex, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan, on Saturday, during the West African Social Activities programme tagged “WASA 2022”.

The GOC said: “As we gathered together here today to make merry and celebrate with our loved ones, I wish to sincerely seize this opportunity to solicit for support of all relevant stakeholders to join hands with the Division to eradicate all forms of criminality within our area of responsibility, in order to provide a conducive atmosphere for social and economic activities to thrive.”

While speaking about the importance of WASA celebration in the Nigeria Army, Major General Usman said that “the activity is customarily observed to mark the end of training year and to usher in the new year.

“It is on this premise that the Chief of Army Staff directed formations and units to organise and conduct the year 2022 WASA in upholding this unique military tradition.”

He said: “WASA is meant to take officers and soldiers away from the routine regimented life to an atmosphere where they relax freely with one another, as well as with their families as well as civilian friends. It is usually done by the display of cultural dances and adoring costumes.

“Today, we have another opportunity to be together with our families and friends to celebrate and give thanks to Almighty God for a successful 2022 and to showcase our different cultures.

“Permit me to thank the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for his commitments and continuous support, especially in the area of training and welfare of personnel of the Nigeria Army in general and 2 Division in particular.

“The year 2023 has started with enthusiasm and good hope of further actualizing the Chief of Army Staff’s vision by consolidating on the gains of the past year through improved discipline and sustainable training to meet the Nigeria Army’s constitutional role.”

The GOC also commended the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who is the special guest of honour at the event for his support to the Nigerian Army at large and 2 Div in particular.





In his remarks, Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi, said that his presence was to further show his appreciation of the good works that the Nigerian Army is doing in the country in general and Oyo state in particular.

He said: “I want to assure army officers, soldiers and families of the 2 Division Nigerian Army in Ibadan that my administration remains committed to promoting the already existing cordial relationship to a greater level for the betterment of the good people of Oyo state and the Division.”

Some activities of the event included a tug of war competition between the Barracks youths and Barracks corps members, Magajiyas Odogbo and NASWA Mokola.

There were also cultural dance and display, WASA quiz, children dancing competition, special award for soldiers and feasting, among others.