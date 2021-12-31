Let’s keep faith in Nigeria ― Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to keep faith in Nigeria in spite of many challenges.

The president of the Senate in a new year message died the hard time faced in 2021was not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Lawan in a new year message personally signed by him, congratulated fellow Nigerians everywhere as we cross over from 2021 into a happy and prosperous 2022.

“The Year 2021 was challenging for people all over the world. It is praiseworthy that beyond the challenges, we can see the rays of a bright future from the new year”.

“As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country. We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny”.

Without a doubt, insecurity is today one of our biggest challenges. However, I can attest that the government is resolutely addressing these challenges.

As a critical contribution to that effort, the National Assembly has appropriated more funds in the 2022 budget to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies.

My message to fellow Nigerians is that we should not lose faith in our country and its democratic institutions. The current challenges will be overcome and become mere footnotes in our glorious national history.

The ninth National Assembly is focused and will never be distracted from the implementation of its Legislative Agenda as we had spelt out following our inauguration in 2019.

Within the context of that Agenda, we have passed many critical bills and have many more to roll out in the new year.

At the beginning of 2021, we made specific promises to the Nigerian people with respect to our legislative focus. We are proud that we have kept those promises.

For instance, breaking the jinx of the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB), which had defied passage for about two decades, was high on our agenda in 2021. With the cooperation of the Executive and the support of the key stakeholders, we were able to break the jinx. We passed the bill and got it signed into law in 2021.

This piece of legislation will significantly impact the Nigerian economy and propel a significant turn around in our oil and gas sector.

It was with the same spirit of patriotism that we handled the Electoral Act amendment bill. We believe that sustainable democratic governance requires a transparent and credible electoral process.

Following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill, we shall make further consultations on the issues he stated for that decision, on our resumption of plenary in January.

We shall find a way forward on this critical legislation in the new year. We are determined to deliver an Electoral Act that stands the test of time in safeguarding democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria.

We are also looking forward to receiving the report of our Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution upon our resumption from recess. We believe that the outcome of this very important exercise will promote unity, stability and peaceful coexistence in our country.

The Electoral Act amendment bill and review of the 1999 constitution will be topmost on our agenda as we reconvene for Legislative business in the new year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Let’s keep faith in Nigeria Let’s keep faith in Nigeria Let’s keep faith in Nigeria Let’s keep faith in Nigeria.