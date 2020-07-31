Let’s imbibe spirit of love, tolerance, Olatubosun urges Nigerians at Sallah

By Paul Omorogbe

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olajide Olatubosun, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and tolerance as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah).

The lawmaker representing Atisbo/Saki East/Saki East Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the Green Chamber, who showered his constituents with cash and other gift items running into several millions of Naira, made the call in his Sallah message to the people on Friday.

Olatubosun said most of the challenges facing the country were solvable if only Nigerians would imbibe the teachings of their faiths and apply them in their day-to-day dealings with one another.

He said, “Challenges ranging from insecurity including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, corruption and others will have no place in our country if only we imbibe the tenets of our religion and have the fear of God.

“I’m of the view that if we imbibe the noble virtues of our faiths by establishing the connectivity between religious teachings and practice, Nigeria will be a better place for us all.

“We can create the greatest impact by putting into practice the noble teachings of our religion. In whatever we do in life, we must put the fear of God in our daily activities in order to make our society better.

“I felicitate with my Muslim brothers and sisters specifically in my constituency and Nigeria in general for the peaceful celebration of Sallah today despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). This shows that with one accord and adherence to the rules, we can overcome all the odds in this country.

“The peaceful celebration of this year’s Sallah without having to gather in large numbers in specific locations (Eid grounds) across the country underscores the willingness of our brothers in Islam to sacrifice for the wellbeing of not only themselves but of the generality of Nigerians.

“While wishing Muslims a happy celebration, I urge worshipers not to forget the symbolic significance of the sacrifices of Sallah.”

