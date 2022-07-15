Let’s give Osun a new lease of life – Ogunbiyi

Accord Party candidate in tomorrow’s governorship election in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has called on the people of the state to give the state a new lease of life by voting for him.

Ogunbiyi said this on Thursday as he rounded off his campaign at Ile-Ogbo, his home town.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, Ogunbiyi said, “Osun State is gasping for breath at the moment. If we allow the situation to continue as it is, life will become more difficult for our people. That is why we all as a people must decide to give the state a new lease of life by voting for the candidate with the proven capacity to improve the lot of the people.

He said, “At the risk of being considered immodest, I dare say that among all the candidates, I am the most qualified. I am the one with indisputable capacity to make Osun State better. I have been involved in the development of the state for years. So, I know the pains of the people and I understand their expectations. As a private person, I have built a multinational company from scratch. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc is a big conglomerate operating in three African countries. I have a company that is into banking. My company is involved in oil and gas. We are into transportation. We are also into mining. So, I know how to turn the potentials of Osun State into real wealth. I know how to create wealth. I know how to create value. I am passionate about the state and I want to see it get better and the people to live better.”

Ogunbiyi, who in the course of electioneering toured all the local government areas in the state and held series of meetings with leaders of thought, urged the people to shun primordial sentiments and vote for him so that what he had done elsewhere could be replicated in the state.

“Let me tell you, my dear people. After the Liberian civil war was over, Mutual Benefits was in the country to help it get back on its feet. We worked with the government to practically rebuild the economy. We worked with the government to resuscitate the transportation sector. We did so many other things. We worked with the government to make the mining sector of the country viable. Today, the country is doing so well. If I could do that for another country, why should I not do more for my state? For me, it is not about ambition but about vision. I know that the state can be better than it is if it has visionary leaders. I am visionary and I can turn around the fortune of the state,” he said.

While admonishing the electorate not to sell their votes, Ogunbiyi said the electorate should not be swayed by those going about with the intention to pay for votes.

He said, “Your vote is your power. It is your power to change the state and prepare a better future for our children. Vote for the best of the candidates. Vote for the one who can build a great future for our people. Vote for Accord Party. Vote for Akin Ogunbiyi. This is our chance to rewrite our history as a people. We should not fritter the chance because of N10,000 or even N20,000.”