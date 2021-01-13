Let’s curb spread of coronavirus, shun religious crisis — Wale Oke

The National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has warned against plunging the country into religious crisis.

Rather, Wale Oke who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, admonished the people to join hands with the government in ensuring that the rampaging coronavirus pandemic is stemmed in the country.

His warning is coming on the heels of an alert by the Department of States Services (DSS) of alleged plans by some unnamed elements to cause inter- religious conflicts in some states of the federation.

In a release from his media office, the renowned Cleric wondered what the perpetrators of such act would gain on the long run.

“At this point in time, any right-thinking individuals should be concerned about how the spread of the dreaded coronavirus that is claiming lives daily can be curbed and not causing further havoc under whatever guise,” he advised.

Wale Oke said if truly such heinous crime is being planned, then those behind it should repent, stressing, “This is because God abhors blood-letting, especially of the innocent souls. Our people are dying daily on count various ailments and diseases, particularly, coronavirus. Kidnappings and killings of different souls are going on in the land. These are enough problems for the nation.”

While calling on people to be religious tolerant and live in harmony, he charged the DSS and other security agencies not to rest on their oars in ensuring that lives and property are secured in the country.

