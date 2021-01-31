Let’s curb spread of coronavirus, shun religious crisis — Wale Oke

The National deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has warned against plunging the country into religious chaos.

Bishop Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, admonished Nigerians to join hands with the government in ensuring that the rampaging coronavirus pandemic is stemmed in the country.

The warning of the cleric came on the heels of an alert by the Department of States Services (DSS) of alleged plans by some unnamed elements to cause inter-religious conflicts in some states of the federation.

In a release made available by the cleric’s media office, he wondered what the perpetrators of such act would gain in the long run.

“At this point in time, any right-thinking individual should be concerned about how the spread of the dreaded coronavirus which is claiming lives daily can be curbed and not causing further havoc under whatever guise,” he advised.

Bishop Oke said if truly such heinous crimes are being planned, then those behind it should repent, stressing that, “This is because God abhors blood-letting, especially of innocent souls. Our people are dying daily on account of various ailments and diseases, particularly coronavirus. Kidnappings and killings of different souls are going on in the land. These are enough problems for the nation.”

The cleric also called on Nigerians to tolerate one another’s religious-inclinations and live in harmony, just as he charged the DSS and other security agencies not to rest on their oars in ensuring that lives and property are secured in the country.

