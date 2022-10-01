Let’s come together to address our challenges, Abiodun tells Nigerians

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on Nigerians to unite together for the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

Abiodun stated this on Saturday in his message at the 62nd Independence Celebration of the country, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor submitted that Nigerians should embrace oneness against any issue that could stand as an impediment to the progress of the country.

“God has blessed our nation. We should come together to harness the natural gifts bestowed on us for the development of our nation and the increased prosperity of our people. Yes, the different units or sections of the federation can develop at their respective paces. 

“The different development of the various units should be lessons for others. In the words of our old national anthem, though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. If we come together, we will overcome all the challenges facing our nation.

“Our diversity should be our strength. We should not let the same factors that gave birth to the strong nation that we now enjoy be the same factors that will be impediments to its development.

“Therefore, I urge us all to learn from nations that have been divided by these factors. In unity lies our strength. We should learn from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two countries that used to be together as one. 

“We should even learn from the experiences of the former Soviet Union countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and others that were very influential together in the world. But, today, we all know where fate has taken them after their disintegration. So, we are better together. Our interests are better served than going our different ways,” he said.

