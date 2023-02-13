Ishola Michael

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, had told decamped APC members to support him in building Bauchi together.

Amb. Saddique Baba Abubakar, the coordinator of the decamped APC member, pledged their support for the reelection bid of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, expressing readiness to work for his bid.

While receiving the decampees at the Banquet Hall of the Government House on Monday, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that his administration has improved the living standard of the citizens through massive empowerment despite the economic challenges.

The Governor promised that more dividends of democracy will be delivered if he is reelected by the people of the state in the gubernatorial election.

He added that apart from developmental projects, the PDP-led administration in the state has strengthened democracy to ensure citizens, especially youths and women, are carried along in all channels of leadership.

He called on the decampees to put aside nepotism and the glorification of corrupt leaders, saying the interest of the state and Nigeria shall be placed first above individual aspirations.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Waziri Dumi, said that their unanimous decision to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed due consultations with their followers at the grassroots and Governor Bala’s outstanding performance in infrastructure.

He said that the delegation will continue to mobilize and canvass votes for candidates under the platform of the PDP, considering the Party’s blueprint, which according to him, will benefit the citizenry.