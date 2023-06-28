Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has urged residents of Kwara state to be their brother’s keepers and work for the unity and development of the country.

Gov Abdulrahman said this on Eid praying grounds on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023.

In Ilorin, the capital city, the governor joined several other dignitaries at the central praying ground for the prayers, where the Imam Imale Sheikh Abdullahi AbdulHameed led the proceedings.

“We must first glorify Almighty Allah for allowing us to witness another Eid. For those that went to Hajj, we pray to Allah to bring them back safely. Our strength lies in our unity, and we should maximize such unity and peace that we enjoy to bring more development to our state,” the Governor told reporters on the sideline of the Eid, hailed by hundreds of admirers and worshipers alike.

“Our main message is for peace and tranquility. Let’s be our brothers’ keepers. We all have hope in this country to attain greater heights.”

Clad in his full Royal regalia and flanked on both sides by his top chiefs and courtiers, the Emir, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, was excited at the unusually large crowd, the colour, and the peaceful atmosphere that attended the entire proceedings.

Commending Governor Abdulrazaq for the peaceful atmosphere created in the state, the Emir prayed to Allah to bless the city and its people and to continue to help the government to achieve a lot more for the people.

The Emir rejoiced with the Muslim community on another Eid-al-Adha and for sustainable peace in the state.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari praised Abdulrazaq for working hard to strengthen the peace and development of the state.

“This massive turnout is impressive. We are happy with the existing peace in the state. We thank Governor AbdulRazaq, who is the Chief security officer of the state, and all the security agencies,” the Emir said.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari prayed for prosperity for the sons and daughters of the state, especially the Ilorin Emirate.

The monarch cautioned idol worshippers against desecrating Ilorin and its environs, saying the city is an Islamic community inhabited by peaceful people.

Imam Imale urged the faithful to internalize the lessons of Eid and to be good citizens at all times.

The Governor arrived at the Ilorin Central Eid praying ground at 9:45 a.m. to the faithful who gathered in thousands to observe the prerogative prayers for the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

On his entourage were several dignitaries, lawmakers, and top government officials, including House of Representatives members Hon. Ahmed Yinka Aluko, Mukhtar Shagaya, and Prof Raheem Adaramaja, Alhaji Jiddah Abdulrazaq, among several others.

The Governor paid homages to the creme de la creme of the community already seated at the Eid, including the former Chief Justice of Nigeria Alfa Belgore, Grand Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Grand Mufti Suleiman Faruk Onikijipa, House of Assembly Leader Barrister Oba AbdulKadir Magaji, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior Dr. Shuaib Belgore, Professor Oba Abdulraheem, former Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Isiaka Gold, Imam Imale Sheikh AbdulHameed, Mutawali of Ilorin Dr Alimi Abdulrazaq, Seriki Ubandoma Sheikh Dr. AbdulKadir Oba Solagberu, former Grand Kadi Justice Idris Haroon and Justice Soliu Mohammed, among others.

The prayer got underway as the Emir Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari arrived with his royal train at 10:05 a.m., preceded by varying recitations of the Qur’an and remembrance of Allah.