Let’s back our prayers for peace, political stability with genuine actions, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians

•As he joins Lagosians at Inter-faith service in Agege

By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged those seeking stability for the country to support their prayer points with efforts to achieve peace, even as he urged Nigerians to reject those sowing seeds of division among the citizens, but instead promote tolerance and respect for one another.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call at Agege Stadium, filled to capacity, by Lagos residents in their thousands, who gathered for an Interfaith prayer for the state tagged: “Pray for Lagos, Pray for Nigeria.”

The governor was the special guest at the Friday event, witnessing prayers for divine intervention for peace, harmony and political stability in the state and the country in general, and organised at the instance of Soul Winners Ministries International led by a frontline Christian leader, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, popularly known as Baba Eto.

The event was also graced by Chairman, Lagos chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, and the founder of Sebil Najat Islamic Foundation, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fulanny.

Sanwo-Olu, who took a Bible reading from the Book of 1st Thessalonians 5:17, charged residents to always pray for the state and the country without limiting it to a season, noting that the Inter-faith prayer movement truly represented the essence of solidarity and unity, which Lagos had exhibited.

This was just as the governor, who further noted that Nigerians were people who cannot be divided by faith or ethnicity, said the prayer session came at a better time, urging that “all Nigerians must be united in prayers as we are doing now and reverse the negative trends characterised by fear, destruction, tension and uncertainty.”

“We need God to lead us and show us the guidance to be able to achieve the progress and the development we crave, particularly as we approach the election year.

“While we pray, we must complement it with genuine actions. I am delighted to join all ministers of God, leaders of faiths and prayer warriors in this year’s crusade.

“As we cry to the Lord for harmony and stability, I have no doubt in my mind that God will surely listen to our supplications and save our country from the myriad of challenges confronting us,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu saluted the courage of the congregants for openly exhibiting the spirit of tolerance and unity, saying their action reflected the essence of solidarity and brotherhood that the country needed to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Sanwo-Olu praised Cardinal Odunmbaku for his commitment to seeking divine intervention for Lagos and the country in times of need, stressing that the constituency of the crusade in the last 18 years had made the event worthy to be attended by peace-loving citizens who only wanted the best for the nation.

The governor said he strongly believed prayers genuinely said by citizens could turn around the country’s challenges for good, adding that there was no problem too big before God that prayers could not solve.

“Without doubt, prayers have been keeping us together as a nation. More importantly, prayer is the reason for the prevailing peace, tranquillity and remarkable progress that we have been experiencing in Lagos. I enjoin all people of God here not to be tired in seeking divine intervention and supplicate for the restoration of the lost glory of our nation,” he said.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, opened the session with the Bible reading from Ephesians 3:19-21, praying for positive developments to manifest across the country.


Cardinal Odunmbaku, in his own remark, said the interfaith project started when he received an inspiration from God to bring forth an avenue to unite citizens on a common platform.

Clerics at the event led prayer sessions for Lagos, the country and those steering the affairs of the state.

Let’s back our prayers for peace, political stability with genuine actions, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians

