Let your piety, prayer for Nigeria continue after Ramadan, Saraki urges Muslims

Immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the consequent Eid-El-Fitr festival.

Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser and head of his Media Office also advised Nigerians to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period.

He noted that Ramadan does not just symbolise having a positive attitude during the fasting period but represents a total change towards becoming good citizens who comply with the law and demonstrate patriotism at all times.

“We should refrain from returning to our old habits and become responsible citizens who pray for the country at all times and play our roles in the quest to entrench the fear of God, discipline, unity, development, equity, justice and inclusiveness in the polity.

“The current situation in our country requires a sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians. We should use this post-Ramadan period and the lessons we learnt from the fasting period to steer clear of any action which does not bode well for our country. This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to once again pull the country back from the precipice.

“ With the level of insecurity and economic crisis which have combined to worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria, all Nigerians must unite and demonstrate patriotism that will help our country overcome the present challenges.

“Once again, I commend our security agencies at the frontline and pray that Almighty God will protect and give them victory over the insurgents and other non-state actors inflicting violence on our country. May Allah heal our land of any form of affliction.”

