Let us pray to the Lord for Nigeria, Pope Francis says in Sunday sermon

Pope Francis has called for prayers for Nigeria in the wake of the violence that has trailed EndSARS protests in the country.

Pope Francis during the Sunday Angelus appealed for an end to violent clashes in Nigeria.

From his studio above St Peter’s Square, the Pope said he was “following with particular concern the news that is coming out of Nigeria.”

He mentioned, “the violent clashes between security forces and a number of young people protesting.

“Let us pray to the Lord so that any form of violence might be avoided, in the constant search for social harmony in the promotion of justice and the common good.”