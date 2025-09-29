Let this coronation be the beginning of a new renaissance for Ibadan —Awolowo Dosumu

•As Oyinlola tells Olubadan to build on administrative legacies of Late Oba Akinyele, Asanke

The chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, tasked Ibadan indigenes to make the coronation of the 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a new renaissance for the ancient city.

She also enjoined the indigenes and other stakeholders to join hands with the monarch in rebuilding Ibadan into a city of pride and promise.

Speaking at the Coronation Civic Reception organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene, (CCII) in honour of the monarch, which held on Sunday, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Awolowo Dosumu, who was also the chairperson at the event, described Oba Ladoja’s enthronement as not only the ascension of a remarkable leader but also “the renewal of the spirit of Ibadan”.

She recalled the monarch’s pledge to restore Ibadan’s old glory, ensure a crime-free society, and foster a city where leaders act with integrity while both indigenes and strangers feel at home.

According to her: “These are not just words. They are a manifesto of purpose, a call to action, and a covenant with the people.”

Awolowo Dosumu lauded Oba Ladoja’s track record of service, from his ventures in international enterprise and entrepreneurship to his stewardship as governor of Oyo State, stressing that he has always demonstrated that leadership is about service, not glamour.

She further urged Mogajis, Baales, and professionals at home and abroad to support the Olubadan in actualising his vision for the city.

“As we honour Kabiyesi, we also rededicate ourselves to that vision. Let this coronation not only be the celebration of a new reign but the beginning of a new renaissance for Ibadan,” she added.

The civic reception, which followed Friday’s formal presentation of the staff of office, was attended by top dignitaries, including representatives of the governments, captains of industry, lawmakers, royal fathers, and friends of Ibadan from across Nigeria and beyond.

Awolowo Dosumu prayed that Oba Ladoja’s reign would be long, peaceful, prosperous, and impactful, affirming that Ibadan would continue to stand as a city welcoming to both indigenes and visitors.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has advised the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja to build on the administrative legacies of Late Oba Akinyele and Oba Oloyede Asanike.

Oyinlola gave the advice in his address as chairman at the reception of the same event. He submitted that the two monarchs made significant impacts in the growth of Ibadan through their adopted administrative styles.

The former governor of Osun State added Oba Akinyele during his reign brought wisdom and scholarship to the palace while Oba Asanike’s sense of humour and native intelligence ensured stability in Ibadanland.

According to him, Ibadan has a long list of traditional rulers that Oba Ladoja should learn from for the meaningful impact that they made during their reign.

“Oba Ladoja should learn from Olubadan Akinyele who brought wisdom and scholarship to the palace.

“Also, he should learn from Olubadan Asanike who chose humour and native intelligence to bring change and stability,” he said.

Oyinlola submitted that building on their legacies, coupled with his experience as former Senator and governor, would assist in the transformation of Ibadanland.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE