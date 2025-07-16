Let the enemies of Nigerian women speak up now

AJIUN Orompoto definitely was not born to become a king. Yes, she was a princess but tradition forbade women from sitting on the throne of their fathers. According to historical accounts, Alaafin Ajiun Orompotoniyun ended up being the only female Alaafin of Oyo. When her father, Alaafin Ofinran joined his ancestors, his brother, Eguguoju, inherited the throne. Unfortunately, he died young without a male heir. Ajiun’s younger brothers, Princes Ajiboyede And Tella were too young to be in contention and that was how Ajiun stepped up. If it is not easy to confront the male-ruled system in 2025, one can only imagine how it was in the 16th century when Princess Ajiun stopped the Oyo Mesi’s conspiracy to install one of their own as the successor to Alaafin Eguguoju, Ajiun’s uncle. With unheard of courage, Ajiun told the members of Oyo Mesi to give her seven days and she would become a man. What she did and how she did it is still subject of contention till date but somehow, Ajiun showed up on the seventh day bald- headed, flat-chested, and with a phallus too! Long story short, the princess became king and proved herself worthy of her fathers’ stool.

According to an account by Mojisola Savage, ‘Orompoto introduced cavalry to the Oyo military, a feat believed to be why Oyo became the largest empire in Yoruba history. In 1557, she reportedly went as far as Timbuktu to import horses for her specialised cavalry. She may also have employed a thousand Borgu archers to shoot poisoned arrows from horseback. According to legend, she kept her foot soldiers in front and cavalry behind in battles. Riders tied large leaves to the horses’ tails which swept the ground to cover their tracks. In 1555, a few years after her father reclaimed some of Oyo’s original territories from the Nupes, they retaliated. With her formidable cavalry, she defeated the Nupes. Her renowned cavalry and military strategy distinguished her in subsequent battles, making her one of the most influential Alaafin of the Oyo empire.’

Orompoto died in the Battle of Ilayi in 1562.

So why are we in this particular history class? Because Nigeria’s Oyo Mesi, the patriarchal political cabal in charge of Nigeria’s democracy has held women at bay for years, our breasts and hips seen as obstacles and used to keep us as just cheerleaders in the political parties. To make themselves look and feel good, the men have written a few lines in their party constitutions that mouthed women inclusion a la free or discounted nomination forms for women aspirants. As if owning a nomination form means anything on the long journey to elected office in Nigeria. Nigeria’s political system is run with a special design to keep women away. Between the huge funds required and the violence deployed before, during and after elections, a female politician needs real balls to be in contention. Since we lack both phallus and funds, we are in relegation. That is why there are only four female lawmakers in the 108-member 10th Senate. Only 16 of the 360 members of the House of Representatives are women. Of the 990 seats of the Houses of Assembly across the nation, only 54 of the legislators are women. And the saddest figures of all: there are 14 states in Nigeria with no single female lawmaker. In the spirit of naming and shaming, here are the 14 shameless states – Osun [my home state], Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara. The steady decline in numbers is curious and shameful. From having 36 women in the National Assembly in 2007, we have sunk to a measly four Senators and 16 Reps.

The system is skewed against female participation in every way and it is time to redress the situation. Unless all the men in this country are unanimously submitting that their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters are useless and of no consequence whatsoever, the time is ripe to amend Sections 48, 49 and 91 of the 1999 Constitution to accommodate 37 additional women senators (one per state and FCT); 17 additional female members of the House of Representatives; and 108 women in State Houses of Assembly (three per state). All of this will cost the nation less than one per cent of the annual national budget! The number of Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants across the country cost us more.

Our country is blessed with warrior women who are descendants of great warriors like Alaafin Orompotoniyun who dared the odds and extended the frontiers of Oyo Empire all the way to Timbuktu. Brilliant, resourceful and courageous women are already doing exploits in every sector of our national life from aviation to armed forces.

Those in support of Special Seats for Women Bill say aye. Those against say nay. The ayes have it.

Let the enemies of Nigerian women show their faces.