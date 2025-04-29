Let people understand your principles, STEMi boss charges female entrepreneurs

Amanda Obidike, STEM advocate and executive director of STEMi Makers of Africa, has charged Nigerian female entrepreneurs to ensure that people and organisations understand their principles and what they are good at as they build their professional lives and careers.

The STEMi boss made this charge on Saturday through a communique to the press while reacting to the honour accorded her by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) for her philanthropic and social work towards training young Nigerians and Africans in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, creating STEM pathways, and supporting employers in bridging digital skill gaps.

Advising Nigerian and African women in her line of work, Obidike emphasised the need for women and young girls to decide early enough what is important to them in a career because, according to her, not everyone has the same talent, drive, and strength.

In light of this, she encouraged women and young girls to identify their talents and strengths on time and maximise them to develop and distinguish themselves in their niche or line of work.

Amanda Obidike described her MIPAD honour as “a rewarding experience and a unique recognition of the impact I am making in Nigeria and Africa,” and also as evidence of her collaboration with key actors and governments, and her strategic empowerment of communities with work skills and socio-economic opportunities.

She stated that one of her most significant social impact milestones that won her the MIPAD recognition was developing a first-to-market, teacher-centred learning management solution that allows educators to organise virtual lab sessions, assign project-based work with little or no internet required, and assign research assignments to students as they build, create, and pursue STEM and innovative careers.

Jonathan Olufowobi, CEO of MIPAD, noted that Amanda Obidike, and the other 2025 honourees, represented the power of standing up for what is right.

Olufowobi stated that whether as individuals, allies, or dynamic teams, the honourees are reshaping the world through purpose-driven action, adding, “Releasing this list on Earth Day further emphasises the intersection of social impact and sustainability.”

Obidike, according to MIPAD, was described as a “high achiever” making a transformational impact in her community and beyond. Her impact, as the organisers of the honour highlighted, included engagements in advocacy and philanthropy; collaboration with African-descended communities; and involvement in teams that are collectively driving large-scale social change.

MIPAD added that Obidike and the honourees of African descent are at the forefront of philanthropy and social impact globally, and are recognised not only for their vision and leadership, but also for their deep commitment to building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world.

According to MIPAD, Amanda Obidike, and all the other honourees and alumni of the organisation, are invited to attend the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2025 (RW2025) from September 25th to 27th, during the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, United States of America.

MIPAD, awarded in honour of World Earth Day, is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2025 to 2034.

