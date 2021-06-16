Let peace reign, Tope Alabi is a mother, Adeyinka Alaseyori begs fans

Embattled promising gospel minister, Adeyinka Alaseyori, has finally responded to the crisis that rocked social media over the criticism over her hit song entitled “Oniduro Mi” by a popular gospel artiste, Tope Alabi.

Alaseyori during her birthday praise concert, on Tuesday night, appealed to fans to allow peace reign, just as she described the senior gospel musician, Tope Alabi as a mother in the industry.

“I am delighted to worship and praise God. I want everyone all over the world to join me and I will like to say this. Please, let peace reign. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. Let us embrace peace and be happy in God,” she added.

The duo has been in the news since Saturday following the public criticism of Tope Alabi at a music ministration condemning the hit track of Adeyinka Alaseyori, saying it lacks spirituality.

The statement eventually became the talk of the town as Tope Alabi was widely condemned by many over her position on the song.

However, the tension, especially in social media could be dowsed as Alaseyori had eventually displayed maturity to calm her fans, admonishing them to embrace peace and show love to Tope Alabi.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…