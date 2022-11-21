Let me be your next Tafawa Balewa, Atiku tells Northeast

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of the Northeast geo-political zone that he could be their next Tafawa Balewa, who was the only political leader of Nigeria to have emerged from the region.

Speaking at a rally in Gombe, the Gombe State capital on Monday, the former Vice President said if the people of the region vote for him, he will bring back the fond memories of the Bauchi-born late former Prime Minister.

“When Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the Prime Minister, most of you were not born. Don’t you want another Tafawa Balewa in the Northeast? This can only be actualised by voting PDP and here I am the one that will give you the opportunity to produce another Tafawa Balewa,” he told the teeming party faithful.

He recalled that the states in the region were once linked by a network of roads to enhance trade and commerce, promising that if elected, he will restore the lost glory.

Atiku also vowed to stop Boko Haram while citing the instance of Adamawa State, which he said, has been able to deal with the menace.

Speaking first in Hausa before the English language, the PDP flag bearer stated: “What I want to pledge here in Gombe is to ensure that we give businesses the support to set up industries that will give youths both males and females jobs.

“Recall it was the PDP that built the Dakin-Kowa Dam to provide electricity to the Northeast and give farmers the opportunity to farm. I will create wealth and jobs in Gombe State if you give me the mandate.

“I promise you that if you elect me what we have started, I will ensure that the electricity that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa Dam will be sufficient for the entire northeast.

“I will enhance farming so that our farmers will have the opportunity to farm both during rainy and dry seasons.

“Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are all interconnected. Therefore, I will ensure that we build roads to enable smooth trips within these states with ease and ensure that commercial activities thrive.

“Most especially, I will return peace to the state because without peace all these pledges that I made cannot be actualised.

“I will wipe out Boko Haram. Boko Haram is nothing. We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, What will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country? Therefore, give us the mandate.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, blamed the current economic hardship on the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, saying that the PDP will return to turn things around if given the mandate.

He said: “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk? How much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice? How much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange? How much is an orange sold today?





“We just want to let the people know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea.

“PDP is coming back to bring the economy back, to make sure there is light, to make sure no more darkness, to make you have access to many things you are not having now.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Campaign and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said Atiku will restore peace to Gombe State and the country at large while revitalizing the economy.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, stated: “We know that the Wazirin Adamawa is here at home in Gombe and when the PDP gets to power in 2023 Atiku will ensure security, peace in Gombe and Nigeria at large.

“We know that Gombe is a commercial centre. We shall ensure that wealth is revitalised and bring development, and commerce to Gombe and the country at large.

“Youths, both male and female, will get jobs in the country. Farming will be revitalised and the country as a whole. I know the people of Gombe know this, which is the agenda of his government if elected.”

