Israel Arogbonlo

The spokesperson for Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday, warned Igbo residents in Lagos to steer clear of Lagos politics, following the ethnic controversies that enveloped the governorship election of March 18.

Mr Onanuga’s statement targeted at the Igbos comes as the President-elect, Bola Tinubu prepares to take over leadership of a highly polarised country.

“Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics.

“Let there be no repeat in 2027.

“Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business,” Mr Onanuga said, tweeting a photo of Peter Obi, an Igbo from Anambra State who backed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a Yoruba from Lagos, in Saturday’s election.

Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business. pic.twitter.com/8LO6QNq6cb — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) March 18, 2023

