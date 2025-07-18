Lessons from the migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad (II)

IN the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Allah (SWT) reminds us that even if the believers do not support the Prophet (SAW), he already has Allah’s assurance. Allah (SWT) will aid His Prophet and His religion in ways beyond our imagination. When the Meccans plotted to kill the Prophet (SAW) during the night, Allah (SWT) safeguarded him and facilitated his migration to Madinah, without an army.

Today, some Muslims may feel as though they are doing a favor to Islam, but in truth, the good we do is for our own souls. Allah does not need us; rather, we are in need of Him. He is As-Samad, The One free from all need. The sooner we understand this reality, the better for our souls.

Allah is not in need of us

In Surat At-Taubah (Qur’an 9:40), Allah says: “If you do not aid the Prophet, Allah has already aided him when those who disbelieved had driven him out [of Makkah] as one of two, when they were in the cave and he said to his companion, ‘Do not grieve; indeed Allah is with us.’ And Allah sent down His tranquillity upon him and supported him with angels you did not see and made the word of those who disbelieved the lowest, while the word of Allah is supreme. And Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.”

From kufr to Islam

Mecca remained a land of polytheism until its eventual conquest. Thus, the Muslims needed a new space to establish their divine right to worship freely. This was fulfilled in Madinah, where Islam could be practiced without persecution. The migration symbolized a shift from kufr (polytheism and injustice) to tawheed (monotheism and justice).

For today’s Muslims, it is equally important to migrate, spiritually, from sin to repentance, ignorance to knowledge, bid’ah (innovation) to sunnah and from darkness to light.

The Prophet (PBUH) said, as reported by Abdullah bin Amr (RA): “A true Muhajir (migrant) is the one who abandons all that Allah has forbidden.” — (Bukhari)

The transformation of Madinah

The city was originally known as Yathrib. However, with the arrival of the Prophet (SAW) and the Muslims, it became Madinah Al-Munawwarah (The Radiant City). It was so named because of the presence of the Messenger of Allah (SAW), becoming Madinatun-Nabi (The City of the Prophet).

Our mother, Aisha (RA), said: “We came to Madinah, and it was the most polluted land of Allah. The water there was the most foul-smelling.”

In response, the Prophet (SAW) instructed the companions to dig wells throughout the city. Over fifty wells were established, providing sufficient clean water for everyone. The Prophet (SAW) also encouraged the cultivation of land and the planting of gardens, resulting in an abundance of food.

He would welcome visiting delegations with gifts, and people embraced Islam in great numbers. Madinah became a city of peace, safety, and spiritual refuge. Its transformation was more than a change of name; it became a symbol of divine light and mercy that still resonates today. May Allah grant us the opportunity to visit this blessed land and send salutations to our beloved Prophet (SAW), Aamin.

Establishment of the Islamic state

With the growth of Islam in Madinah, Muslims were able to practice their faith openly. The adhan was called publicly, and prayers were performed without fear. Madinah evolved into a peaceful community where Allah’s injunctions were followed, and Islam was no longer limited to acts of worship; it became a complete way of life.

This organised Islamic State had central leadership and institutions that upheld political, social, and economic systems grounded in Islam. The lesson for today’s Muslims is clear: Islam offers a holistic lifestyle. Madinah showed us the beauty of a deen that integrates every aspect of human life.

Justice and governance

The Prophet (SAW) laid the foundation of governance and justice in Madinah, establishing a society rooted in fairness and accountability. These systems ensured that the rights of all, regardless of religion, tribe, ethnicity or language, were respected. This example urges Muslims today to strive for just, inclusive societies grounded in Islamic principles.

The Hijrah calendar

The Islamic calendar is the framework by which Muslims time their religious practices and events. As narrated by Abu Musa Al-Asha’ri, the Hijrah calendar was initiated during the caliphate of Umar ibn Khattab (RA). Recognizing the need for a unified dating system, the companions agreed that the Hijrah marked the most significant turning point in Islamic history.

Following the Prophet’s migration, Madinah became a model community, spiritually, politically, and economically independent. The Hijrah calendar continues to guide Muslim religious life, symbolizing growth, sacrifice, and new beginnings.

Unity in diversity

Despite our diverse cultures, languages, and backgrounds, all Muslims belong to one Ummah, one global community. It is vital to cultivate love, understanding, and mutual respect. By upholding the values of Islam and promoting unity, we strengthen the bonds that tie us together. Indeed, our unity is our strength, and together we can face whatever lies ahead.

Planning for success

The New Year presents a valuable opportunity for reflection, goal-setting, and renewal. Islam emphasizes the importance of planning and striving with purpose. By aligning our intentions with our actions and seeking Allah’s guidance, we can make meaningful contributions, to ourselves, our communities and humanity at large.

May Allah (SWT) make this year a prosperous, fruitful, and blissful one for all Muslims across the world. May He enable us to internalise and act upon the lessons from the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Aamin.

READ ALSO: Greatness of Prophet Muhammad (V)