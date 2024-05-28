Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is back at the emir’s palace in Kano State after his dethronement in 2020 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Those who sympathised with Sanusi when he was dethroned have continued to congratulate him for his reinstatement as Emir of Kano.

Sanusi took his dethronement in good faith and he did not do anything capable of disrupting the peace of Kano State when he was dethroned.He was also banished from Kano.

The question to be asked is this: What lesson does the return of Sanusi as emir of Kano State teach us? The lesson is to be patient whenever the unexpected challenge comes to us.

Nigerian politicians are expected to emulate Sanusi to take defeat in good faith as Sanusi did not make Kano State ungovernable for Emir Ado Bayero. Those who are at the brink of suicide because of disappointment should have hope as the return of Sanusi as emir of Kano is a big lesson for them.

I wrote on this page published by Tribune newspaper on March 23, 2020 a piece with the headline: ‘Sanusi will bounce back’. As it is, Sanusi is finally back. I wish Sanusi Lamido a successful tenure in office.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

ALSO READ: Emirship tussle: Move Aminu Bayero out of Kano, deputy gov begs Tinubu